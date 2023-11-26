No blame, no shame

There’s a well-known saying, “A divorced daughter is better than a dead one.” Stigma manifests in countless ways for different individuals. During my research for the book, and in the 140-odd interviews I conducted, I heard stories of people enduring abuse in their marital homes but still being discouraged from returning to their parents due to societal pressure.

Others stopped receiving invitations to social events because of their divorced status. Some were shamed relentlessly for opting out of their marriages, and a few were even ostracised by their own families for their decisions. The truth is that the stigma runs deep, which leads to families not offering support to their own children. Marriage may be between two people, but a divorce almost always involves the entire family.