Noises in the night

“It was in the 1930s, during the British Raj,” began Asif, eager to tell the tale. “A young widow named Emily Cartwright lived in that sprawling bungalow, with her infant daughter. One day, Emily was called away on urgent business and had to leave Dorothy alone at home.” As Amir prepared to interrupt, Asif held up a hand. “No, there was no domestic help. Much to her neighbours’ disdain, Emily did her own cooking and cleaning, and looked after Dorothy all by herself.”