Nokia 10 PureView tipped to boast Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC

It's been more than 21 months since HMD Global Oy launched the Nokia 9 PureView and now reports are coming that the Finnish company is working on its successor, but will take little more time for its global debut.

It is most likely to be called as Nokia 10 PureView and if sources of the NokiaPowerUser community blog are to be believed, the upcoming handset will have Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 875 System-on-Chip (SoC).

Qualcomm is slated to host the annual product launch event in December, and if history is any guide, we will certainly see the unveiling of Snapdragon 865's successor.

Most of the premium Android phones in the market are powered by Snapdragon 865 series chipsets, which can clock peak speed up to 3.1GHz. We expect the 875 series to take the performance up to 50%, speed of operation to several more notches up compared to the predecessor Nokia 9 PureView.

Also, the Snapdragon 875 will be paired with Adreno 660 graphics engine, image processors, and other components to boost on-device intelligence in terms of machine learning and also offer an immersive gaming experience and also enhance the photography experience.

Since Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 is slated to make its official debut in December, we expect the mass-produced chipsets to be ready for assembling them inside the commercial devices only from January 2021 onwards.

Besides Snapdragon 875 processor, Nokia 10 PureView is expected to come with 6.4-inch pOLED PureDisplay with support 120Hz screen refresh rate and will be protected by a sturdy sapphire glass shield.

Inside, it will run Android 11 OS backed by 6GB/8GB/128GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, a Penta-camera with ZEISS optics on the back, a 48MP selfie snapper on the front, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging technology.

