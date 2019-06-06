Nokia 2.2 Android One launched in India

HMD Global Oy unveiled the new budget phone Nokia 2.2 in New Delhi on June 6.

The Nokia 2.2 is Google affiliated Android One series mobile and comes with pure Android Pie OS out-of-the-box. It is guaranteed to get three years of software and security patch support. This means it will be one of the first to receive Android Q along with Pixel phones later this year and also get Android R in 2019.

Nokia 2.2 sports a 5.71-inch HD+ display with the dot-notch design having a 19:9 aspect ratio. On the back, it flaunts a polycarbonate shell with a glossy finish.

Under-the-hood, it houses a MediaTek A22 quad-core processor backed by 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography is concerned, it comes with 13MP sensor with F2.2 aperture, LED flash and a 5MP front snapper. Both the camera is supported by an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-algorithm assisted cameras on both sides and is claimed to take good quality images in the low-light environment.

Nokia 2.2 also comes with dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side and users can make use of it to perform actionable functions such as search for information on the internet, set reminders and other chores with just voice commands.

The company is offering new Nokia 2.2 will be offered in two configurations— 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage—for Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively.

Nokia 2.2 vs Competition:

Considering the price and specifications, Nokia 2.2 will be up against Xiaomi’s Redmi Go, Redmi 6 series, Samsung Galaxy M10, and Asus Zenfone Max M1, among others.