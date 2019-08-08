Nokia 6.1 Plus, 7.1, 8.1 get massive discounts in India

HMD Global Oy in collaboration with retail partners both online and brick-and-mortar chains are offering lucrative discounts on select Nokia phones in India.

Nokia 6.1 Plus is now available for just Rs 10,999 on Amazon against launch price of Rs 17,599. It sports a 5.8-inch full HD+ display and is backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,060mAh battery. It also comes with dual 16MP+5MP primary camera on the back and a 16MP snapper on the front.

The company is also offering Nokia 7.1 series for Rs 13,990 against the original price of Rs 24,561 on Tata Cliq, Nokia Power User reported.

The Nokia 7.1 features a 5.84-inch full HD+ pure display, 12MP+5MP dual primary camera with ZEISS Optics lens, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, 8MP front shooter, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,060mAh battery.

On the other hand, top-end Nokia 8.1 is also received a major price cut. It is now available for Rs 18,551 against the launch price of Rs 28,831.

It comes with 6.18-inch full HD+ PureDisplay, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and 3,500mAh battery. As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses 12MP+13MP ZEISS dual rear camera with 1/2.55-inch lens, 1.4um pixel size, OIS, EIS, 2PD (dual photodiode), dual Hi-Cri flash and FF depth-sensing capability. On the front, it features a 20MP selfie camera.

