Now, savour ‘holiges’ made of cocoa beans, arecanuts

Cocoa beans, used as a raw material for chocolates, beverages and confectionery products, have found a new value addition in the form of ‘Holige’ or ‘Obbattu’ (sweet flat bread) in Dakshina Kannada district.

Srikrishna Shastri, a cook from Gurimoole in Puttur taluk in DK district, began experimenting with cocoa powder and arecanut following peoples’ fondness for varieties in ‘holige’.

“The demand for cocoa holige has been good. I have already prepared over 2,000 holiges and supplied to people who had placed orders. Both varities of holige will soon be available in the markets in Puttur and the surrounding areas from August onwards,” he says with a smile.

“So far, cocoa holiges were prepared according to the demands of the people. From henceforth, it will be available daily in the bakeries in and around Puttur,” Shastri informs.

Many queries on its preparations

Elaborating on how he prepares them, Shastri says ‘holige’ is prepared using the flour of dry cocoa beans. Prior to that, the beans are fried and the outer skin is peeled to powder it. “I have been getting many queries on its preparations from people in Bengaluru, Kasaragod and from various parts of Dakshina Kannada district,” Shastri says.

To get the perfect texture, Shastri says he uses sugar instead of jaggery. The cocoa holige has a shelf life of seven to 10 days, while the traditional holige lasts for five days. About 150 holiges can be prepared with a kg of cocoa powder, while 200 holiges can be prepared with a kg of arecanut.

“I use arecanut harvested two years ago for preparing the holiges. A cocoa holige will cost Rs 15, while arecanut holige will cost Rs 22 in the market,” he informs.

“I thought of using cocoa beans as holige is also made from dates, pineapple, carrot and others. As I hail from a farming community, I wanted to increase the demand for farm produce. The cocoa and arecanut holiges have received an overwhelming demand from the people,” Shasthri explains.

Difficult to powder arecanuts

On the present challenges, he says it is difficult to powder arecanut using mixer. “If I get a machine, the quantity can also be increased,” he adds.

Cocoa is mainly cultivated as an inter-crop in the arecanut plantations in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. A kg of cocoa beans fetches somewhere between Rs 45, while the chol variety of arecanut (harvested a year ago or more) fetches Rs 500, and the fresh arrivals fetches Rs 450 in market. According to the Directorate of Cashew and Cocoa Development, cocoa production during 2019-20 in Karnataka from 14,134 hectares, is 3,542 tonnes.

According to the statistics from the Department of Horticulture, 39,396 hectares in Dakshina Kannada district are under arecanut cultivation. The average annual production is 3,604 metric tonnes.