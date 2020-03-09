Nurses, lab technicians & firemen, here's your chance to be part of ISRO 

Indian Space Research Organisation's rocket launch centre Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR) has invited online applications for the recruitment of nurses, lab technicians, and firemen.

If you are interested, you can apply for the post online at shar.gov.in on or before March 27, 2020, until 5 pm.

According to the website, the age limit for nurse and lab technician posts is between 18 to 35 years old, while for fireman, an applicant should be between 18 to 25 years old as on March 27, 2020.

A total of 12 vacancies are available: two vacancies are for nurses, three for lab technicians and seven for firemen.

Required Educational Qualification:

1. Nurse: SSLC/SSC + First Class Diploma of three years duration in Nursing recognised by State/Central Government (Nursing qualification should be registered with respective State Nursing Councils). (Preference shall be given to lady candidates).

2. Lab Technician ‘A’: SSLC/SSC + First class Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology of not less than two years duration, awarded by a Medical College or any Institute recognised by State/Central Government.

3. Fireman ‘A’: Candidate should have passed SSLC/SSC or its equivalent examination. They should also satisfy the prescribed Physical fitness standards and Endurance Test standards.

If you apply for the jobs, you will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 100 for each application. The fee can be paid online through Debit Card or Internet Banking. If your payment fails, due to transaction failure or any other reason, you can pay the fee on the following day (i.e., March 28, 2020, up to 5 pm) by clicking the ‘Make Payment’ option available in the online recruitment portal.

