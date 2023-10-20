Ominous object

The two friends had missed their favourite haunt for a month. Students had been in and out, preparing for the drama competition on Friday afternoon. By Monday, however, much to Asha and Rakhi’s relief, costumes and props had been cleared. The spacious hall was back to its usual quiet self, the way they liked it. No sooner had the bell rung for history and the English teacher gone, Asha and Rakhi had made their way to their cosy corner, just outside the green room. About to seat themselves on two comfortable old chairs that they considered their own, the girls had spotted the briefcase beneath one of them.