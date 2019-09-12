OnePlus 7 Pro vs iPhone 11 vs Galaxy S10: Comparison

Cupertino-based technology behemoth Apple on Tuesday (September 10) unveiled the new iPhone 11 series along with Watch Series 5 and iPad (7th gen) at Steve Jobs Theater.

All the new Apple phones come with incremental hardware particularly in terms of raw power and camera capabilities, but what surprised many was the cost of the iPhone 11 (Rs 64,900), which is lower than the predecessor's launch price (Rs 76,900).

With an aggressive pricing strategy, the iPhone 11 is now more compelling for people who are planning to upgrade their old iPhone and might also bring Android phone users in to Apple's high-walled garden- the iOS.

Here are specification comparison between Apple iPhone 11 and two most popular Android mobiles-OnePlus 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10.

Display:

In this aspect, there is no price for guessing; OnePlus 7 Pro has the best display thanks to 90Hz refresh rate and playing games and watching high-resolution multimedia content on the OnePlus flagship is an enthralling experience. It sports a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED with a pixel density of 516 ppi (pixels per inch) and there is no notch, as the front camera has been placed on top with pop-up mechanism.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S10 is the second-best of the lot. It flaunts a 6.1-inch Quad HD+ (1440 x 3040p) dynamic AMOLED display with 556 ppi.

Apple iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display with 326 ppi pixel density. That sounds too low for a phone costing more than Rs 64,000. But, having used the iPhone XR (same display), the successor will certainly offer good viewing experience, but not on par with the aforementioned rival brands.

All the aforementioned phones support HDR10 content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other multi-media streaming apps.

Build quality:

Here, Apple's iPhone 11 comes on top. It comes with premium aluminium chassis and custom-developed glass, which is said to be toughest in the mobile industry. Also, it comes with IP68 rating, meaning the device is water-resistant up to 2 meters for close to 30 minutes.

Even the video ad of the iPhone 11 series showed the device sustaining daily wear and tear activities like getting pressed on by things in a bag and falling from a table and getting water and coffee, soda and other liquid spilling on the mobile.

Another interesting fact Apple said about the aluminium material used in the iPhone 11 is that it is 100% recyclable. Also, the display is highly recyclable, free of arsenic, mercury, BFR, PVC, Beryllium and also involves a low-carbon process.

Samsung's new Galaxy S10 too, comes with high-quality aluminium frame along with Gorilla Glass 5 shield on the back and Glass 6 series protection on the front. It also comes with IP68 ratings.

Samsung has also pledged to use sustainable materials and reducing the use of plastics not only in the phones, but also in the retail packages.

OnePlus 7 Pro also comes with premium build quality having aluminium chassis and Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and the back. But, it lacks IP ratings, meaning the device may not survive if you plan to take a dip in the swimming pool and try taking photos.

Processor:

In this game, Apple is way ahead of the rivals. With the new A13 Bionic, the iPhone 11 is 20% faster than the predecessor. It is most the powerful mobile in the industry and will probably take a year for others to match it.

Here is something to get the perspective in simple terms- Samsung's Galaxy S10 (with Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9825) and OnePlus 7 Pro (Snapdragon 855) can only match the iPhone XR (A12 Bionic) in performance.

No matter how much RAM you put in a phone, it won't guarantee you a superior experience if the processor is made by somebody else.

Apple builds its own chipset and operating system for iPhones, thereby it has full control over it.

Camera:

OnePlus 7 Pro sports a triple camera-- a 48 MP (with Sony IMX586 sensor, F1.6 aperture, laser AF, PDAF-Phase Detection Auto Focus, OIS - Optical Image Stabilisation) 8MP telephoto lens (F2.4 aperture, 3 x zoom, PDAF, OIS)and 16MP Ultra wide-angle lens (F2.2 aperture) with dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR and more.

On the front, it features a 16 MP (with a Sony IMX471 sensor, F2.0 aperture). It also comes with 4K recording, Nightscape.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with triple Camera with Dual OIS- 12MP Telephoto lens (with PDAF, F2.4, OIS , 45°), 12MP Wide-angle lens (Dual Pixel AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS , 77°) , 16MP Ultra Wide (FF, F2.2 , 123°), 0.5X/2X optical zoom and up to 10X digital zoom.

On the front, it features a 10MP ( with Dual Pixel AF, F1.9, 80-degree).



The new iPhone 11 (Picture Credit: Apple)



The new iPhone 11 a dual camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide (F2.4 aperture, five-element lens & 120-degree field of view) and 12MP Wide (with F1.8, six-element lens, & OIS) sensors with 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 5x. Also, support Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono), Night mode, brighter True Tone flash with Slow Sync, Panorama (up to 63MP) and 100% Focus Pixels (Wide), Auto Adjustments, Next-generation Smart HDR for photos, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, advanced red‑eye correction, auto image stabilisation, burst mode, photo geotagging, Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG, 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps, 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps, 720p HD video recording at 30 fps, Extended dynamic range for video up to 60 fps, Optical image stabilisation for video (Wide), 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 3x and Audio zoom.

Battery:

Samsung Galaxy S10 houses a 3,400mAh battery, which is sufficient to keep the phone running for a whole under normal usage. It comes with 15W fast charging capability.

Though Apple hasn't officially mentioned the battery capacity in the iPhone 11 series, the leaked benchmark results have indicated that it comes with 3,110mAh cell. Thanks to full optimisation of iOS and A13 processor, it is capable of offering around 17 hours of video playback and close to 65 hours of audio playback. Like MacBooks, iPhones do offer good battery life at least a year if not more, provided the user maintains phone well.



The Galaxy S10 (Picture Credit: Samsung)



It's a good practice to unplug the phone soon after it reaches full capacity and not to leave it getting charged for the entire night, as this will fast track the chemical degradation of the battery and will lose the power retaining capability.

However, the iPhone 11 despite having 18W fast charging capability, it is being offered with standard 5W charger in the retail box. This is really not good for a phone that commands such a big price tag.

OnePlus 7 Pro comes with 4,000mAh non-removable cell and offers all-day battery life. The best part is that its 30W charger can powerup the phone from zero to 100-percent in little over an hour.

If you are planning to buy any one of the aforementioned phones, do let us know in the comments section.

Models Apple iPhone 11 OnePlus 7 Pro Samsung Galaxy S10 Display 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD (1792 x 828p) Display with True Tone 6.67-inch fluid AMOLED (3120x 1440p) with 90Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch Quad HD+ (3040 x 1440p) Dynamic AMOLED Build material and design Glass and aluminium (100% recyclable) design, IP68 rating (water-resistant to a depth of 2 metres for up to 30 minutes) Glass and metal design Glass and aluminium (100% recyclable) design, IP68 rating (water-resistant to a depth of 2 metres for up to 30 minutes) OS iOS 13 Android Pie (will soon get Android 10) Android Pie (will soon get Android 10) Processor Apple A13 with 3rd Gen Neural Engine Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core/Samsung Exynos 9825 octa-core RAM+ Storage 4GB RAM + 64GB/128GB/256GB storage 8GB/10GB/12GB RAM + 128GB/256GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB/256GB storage Primary camera Dual 12MP cameras (Ultra Wide, Wide) with Night mode, Portrait mode and more 48MP, 8MP (telephoto), 16MP (ultra-wide) with Night Scape, Portrait mode and more 12MP (telephoto dual aperture F1.5/F2.4), 16MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide angle) with Night mode, Portrait mode and more Front camera 12MP TruDepth FaceTime camera with Slo-mo and more 16MP with pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.0", 1.0µm and auto-HDR 10MP with F1.9, 26mm (wide), 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF Battery 3110mAh with 18W charging but come with 5W charger in the retail package Up to 17 hours of video playback 4,000mAh with 30W fast charging 3,400mAh with 15W fast charging Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE/5G in select international regions 4G-LTE/5G in select international regions Add-ons Apple U1 chip, which uses Ultra-Wideband technology for spatial awareness, Wireless charging, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax), Faster Face ID, dual-SIM with eSIM On-screen fingerprint scanner, face unlock, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), dual SIM On-screen fingerprint scanner, face unlock, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), dual SIM, wireless charging, reverse charging Dimensions 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm Weight 194g 206g 157g Price 64GB: Rs 64,900 128GB: Rs 69,900 256GB: Rs 79,900 6GB RAM + 128GB: Rs 48,999 8GB RAM + 256GB: Rs 52,999 12GB RAM + 256GB: Rs 57,999 128GB: Rs 61,900

