OnePlus 7T poster reveals triple-camera module and more

Barely a day after the announcement of the OnePlus 7T launch day details, the company's co-founder and CEO Pete Lau released two images of the flagship phone revealing the design language and camera details.

In the pictures, OnePlus 7T is shown to flaunt a dual-tone sky blue shell with frosted glass having a matte finish similar to the recently released Apple iPhone 11 Pro series.

But, the credit has to go OnePlus, as it was the first to bring such innovation with OnePlus 6 series-- midnight black and silk white--variants.

Another notable aspect of the OnePlus 7T is the new circular camera module, a first for OnePlus phones to date. It clearly shows three sensors with LED flash. The new model looks refreshingly premium.

"To convey the superior quality and effortless versatility of our Triple Camera setup, finding an elegant balance between the three unique lenses. With perfect symmetry from any orientation, a circular design became the natural choice. A circle's rounded edges produce an appealing contrast against the straight lines of a smartphone's rectangular form for a seamless, balanced feel. After going through over fifty design iterations, we think we've landed on something pretty special," Lau said on the official blog.



OnePlus 7T's design concept (Picture Credit: OnePlus Forum)



OnePlus 7T: What we know so far

Like the previous iterations, the company is expected to bring two variants-- one a generic OnePlus 7T and another top-end 7T Pro. Both the devices are expected to come with almost the same specifications except for screen, battery and telephoto camera.

The OnePlus 7T is said to flaunt a 6.55-inch screen (2400x1080p) with 402 ppi (pixels per inch) and a 3,800mAh battery. On the other hand, the 7T Pro is said to sport a 6.65-inch display (3100x1440p) with a pixel density of 516ppi and a 4,085mAh cell.



OnePlus 7T's official image (Picture Credit: OnePlus Forum)



Both the OnePlus 7T series variants are expected to sport a Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10 support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor at the base. On the back, they will have a glass-based shell with a matte finish.

Under-the-hood, they will be powered by Android 10-based OxygeOS with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 plus octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB/512GB (OnePlus 7T Pro only) storage and a 16MP (F2.0 aperture) front-camera with Electronic Image Stabilisation and also support Warp 30T fast charging.

On the back, OnePlus 7T Pro will house a 48MP (F1.6) sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and will be supported by an 8MP Telephoto(F2.4) with 3x zoom and an ultra-wide 16MP (F2.2) with 120-degree field of view.

Whereas the standard OnePlus 7T is said to have same primary and ultra-wide sensors seen in the 7T Pro but will have 12MP Telephoto camera (F2.2) with 2x zoom.

Both the phones will come with new Macro mode for close-up shots, Nightscape mode, super slow-motion 720p HD recording at 960fps (frames per second) speed.

OnePlus 7T is slated to make global debut along with OnePlus TV on September 26 in New Delhi.

