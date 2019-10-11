OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition launched

After days of teasing, OnePlus finally took the wraps off the new Android flagship OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition in London.

Like its predecessor, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sports the UK company's F1 car-inspired carbon fibre texture on the back. It is covered with a glossy glass shell on top. It also flaunts the haze blue-coloured body with a trademark papaya orange-hued flame-like streak running around the lower half of the chassis, which enhances the visual appeal of the limited edition phone.

The company is also offering braided orange-coloured Warp 30T charger. OnePlus claims that the device can charge from zero to 68% within 30 minutes, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day.

On the front, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sports a 6.67-inch display QHD+ (3120x1440p) Fluid AMOLED display with the pixel density of 516ppi (pixels per inch). It also comes with 90Hz refresh rate, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass shield, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and support HDR 10 video content. Also, it houses a pop-up front camera on the top and an in-display fingerprint sensor at the base.

Under-the-hood, it comes with a Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 plus octa-core processor, Android 10-based OxygenOS, 8GB/12GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 256GB storage (UFS 3.0 2-LANE), 16MP (F2.0 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor) camera with Electronic Image Stabilisation and, a 4,085mAh battery with Warp 30T fast charging.

On the back, OnePlus 7T Pro model houses triple camera module having-- a primary 48MP (Sony IMX586 sensor, F1.6) with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 8MP Telephoto(F2.4) with 3x optical zoom and Ultra-wide 16MP (F2.2) with 117-degree field of view.



OnePlus 7T Pro series (Picture Credit: OnePlus India)



Besides the McLaren edition, the company is offering a standard OnePlus 7T Pro with same internal hardware, but without any colourful exterior looks and custom retail package. It will be available for Rs 53,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) on OnePlus e-store, Amazon India and OnePlus Experience showrooms from October 12 onwards.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition (12GB RAM+ 256GB storage) will go on sale on November 5 for Rs 58,999.

OnePlus 7T Pro vs competition

The new OnePlus 7T Pro series will be up against the popular Apple iPhone 11 (hands-on review), Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note10 series, and Asus ROG Phone 2 (review), among others.

