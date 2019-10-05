OnePlus 7T Pro set for India debut next week

Last month, OnePlus launched OnePlus 7T along with OnePlus Q1, Q Pro QLED TV series in India and now, the company is set to bring the new mobile OnePlus 7T Pro soon.

OnePlus' official re-seller partner Amazon has teased that the new OnePlus 7T series mobile will be launched on October 10. The device in the graphic poster is shown to have a full-screen display without any notch.

Many believe this to be the OnePlus 7T Pro, which was rumoured to debut along with standard OnePlus 7T in September but never materialised. Now, we finally have the launch date information.

OnePlus 7T Pro: What we know so far

OnePlus 7T Pro is said to sport a 6.65-inch display QHD+ (3100x1440p) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 516ppi (pixels per inch) and support HDR 10 video content. Also, it is expected to come with in-display fingerprint sensor at the base. On the back, it is said to have a glass-based shell with a matte finish.



OnePlus 7T Pro series (Picture Credit: Amazon India)



Unlike the OnePlus 7T, which has the front camera at the top of the display, the Pro version is said to come with a pop-up camera mechanism. It will have a 16MP (F2.0 aperture) with Electronic Image Stabilisation.

Inside, it is said to come with a Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 plus octa-core processor, Android 10-based OxygenOS, 8GB/12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage and, a 4,085mAh battery with Warp 30T fast charging.

On the back, OnePlus 7T Pro will house triple camera-- a primary 48MP (F1.6) with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 8MP Telephoto(F2.4) with 3x zoom and Ultra-wide 16MP (F2.2) with 120-degree field of view.

