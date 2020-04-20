OnePlus 8, 8 Pro India price surprise fans

Last week, OnePlus unveiled the much-awaited OnePlus 8, 8 Pro online, however for reasons unknown, the company held back the India-region specific price details. This apparently led to speculations that OnePlus may significantly increase the devices' cost over the recent hike in Goods and Sales Tax (GST) from 12% to 18%.

But, to everyone's surprise, the Chinese phone-maker revealed the prices OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro on Sunday evening, ranging from Rs 42,000 and Rs 60,000, significantly low compared to the US market, which by the way ranges between $699 and $999 (approx. Rs 53, 510- Rs 76,473-- based on prevailing foreign exchange rates).

For the uniniated, the generic OnePlus 8 comes in three variants-- 6GB RAM +128GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 12GB RAM +256GB storage-- for Rs 41,999, Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two models-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 54,999 and Rs Rs 59,999, respectively.

This pricing strategy has left many critics and fans perplexed but is happy that it is good enough to put a real fight with Samsung and Apple, which by the way, also unveiled its new iPhone SE (2nd gen) with prices starting at Rs 42,500 in India last week.

As said above, the OnePlus 8 series come in two variants-- one standard OnePlus 8 and a top-end OnePlus 8 Pro.

Both the models sport the same design language and come with pretty much the same specifications but differ in a couple of aspects.

The generic model will have 6.55-inch full HD+ (2400x1080p) display with the pixel density of 402 ppi (pixels per inch), up to 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio, while the 8 Pro feature a 6.78-inch Quad HD+(3168x1440p) with up 120Hz refresh rate 19.8:9 aspect ratio, the brightness of 1300nits and 513 ppi.

Both support HDR10+, which will allow phone users to enjoy high-quality multimedia content from on-demand streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar, among others

They flaunt a fluid AMOLED screen with the Always-On Display feature. Also, come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor just an inch above the display base and is protected by Corning's 3D Gorilla Glass.

The new phones (as seen in the cover picture above) feature strong metal chassis with a glass cover to offer premium hand-feel.

The OnePlus 8 Pro also boasts an IP68 rating, meaning, the devices will be able to survive underwater for close to 1.5 meters (around five feet) for up to 30 minutes. However, OnePlus 8 lacks it.

Under-the-hood, they ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset, Android 10-based OxygenOS, 6GB(OnePlus 8 only)/8GB/12GB RAM LPDDR4/5 (Pro only), a 128GB/256GB storage (UFS3.0), 16MP selfie camera (with f/2.45 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor, EIS) and 4,510 mAh (8 Pro)/4,300mAh (OnePlus 8) battery with Type-C 30W Warp charger.

The Pro version supports OnePlus proprietary Warp Charge 30 wireless charging, meaning the device power up from zero to 50-percent in just 25 minutes.

In terms of photography hardware, OnePlus 8 Pro boasts feature-rich quad-camera module-- 48MP main (with Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.78 aperture, LED Flash, 0.8μm pixel size, OIS + EIS Hybrid stabilization, Dual Native ISO) + 48MP (with Sony IMX586 sensor with 119.7-degree ultra-wide lens and f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP telephoto sensor (with f/2.44 aperture, 3x hybrid zoom and 30x Digital Zoom, OIS) + 5MP color filter camera (with f/2.4 aperture) and support 4K video at 60 fps, 720p slow motion at 480fps and 1080p slow motion at 240fps.



OnePlus 8 will be available on Amazon India



On the other hand, the generic OnePlus 8 is said to feature a triple-camera module--48MP rear camera (with Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, OIS + EIS Hybrid stabilization) + 16MP (with 116-degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP for macro camera (with f/2.4 aperture) with 4K video at 60 fps, 720p slow motion at 480fps, 1080p slow motion at 240fps recording.

Other stipulated specifications include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax/ 2X2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band)/GLONASS, USB Type-C (& audio), Dual Stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus 8 Pro comes with extra features such as NFC (Near Field Communication), Audio 3D, Audio Zoom and OZO Audio.

Both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 come with 5G (SA/NSA,) modem and are future-ready for high-speed internet, whenever the infrastructure gets ready in India. Also, the device owners can enjoy the same soon, if they happen to travel in developed regions of America, Europe, South Korea.

