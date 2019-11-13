OnePlus 8 series tipped to boast dual selfie camera

It's been barely a month since OnePlus announced OnePlus 7 Pro series and now the company, which has the motto --''Never Settle", is ready with fully working successor's prototype.

The Twitter tipster, @Oscaro has got exclusive pictures of the OnePlus 8 Pro's test model spotted in an unnamed airport in China.

Going by the image, the new model has some minor differences in terms of design compared to the predecessor OnePlus 7 Pro series. It has a similar tall curved screen, which cascades to the middle of the frame of either side (right & left). It has an alert slider on the right side.

The front-shot also shows the OxygenOS app drawer. One major change is the company has let go of the pop-up camera and instead, it has incorporated dual punch-hole front camera in the top left corner similar to Samsung Galaxy S series.



OnePlus 8 series close-up shot (Oscaro/Twitter)



On the back, the triple camera module though is placed vertically in the middle, the sensor sizes look different, giving us the hint that the OnePlus 8 Pro will get a major bump in photography hardware. Also, there is 5G engraved at base indicating the company would come with high-speed cellular connectivity and may probably come with X50 Qualcomm chip, which is present in most of the 5G Android phones in the market.

With such hardware, the device owner can enjoy peak internet speed up to 5Gbps to 10 Gbps. This means users can download 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes as big as 8GB or more in just a few seconds.



OnePlus 8 series phone spotted in an airport in China (Oscaro/Twitter screen-shot)



Also, consumers can also watch HDR 10+ video content on media streaming apps without any buffering.

There is no word on other specifications of the OnePlus 8 series, but speculations are rife it might come with Snapdragon 865 (expected to be announced by Qualcomm in December 2019) and 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage options and a minimum of 4,000mAh battery capacity.

However, the OnePlus 8 series is expected to make its debut in the first quarter of 2020.

