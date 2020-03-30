OnePlus 8 series to have this display feature

OnePlus, earlier in the month formally launched 'The Lab' programme, inviting fans to review their upcoming new phone (read OnePlus 8 series). Now, it has hinted a feature, that is most likely to come in the OnePlus 7T successor.

The company took to Twitter to suggest that its OxygenOS engineering team has plans to bring the Always-On Display (AOD) feature. This means the OnePlus 8 series will come with AOD out-of-the-box and the older phones will get it soon with a software update.

"The top IDEA is Always-On Display. We hear you, and our OS Product team has replied: it's on our roadmap," OnePlus (global) said on Twitter.

Always-On Display is a nifty feature, which offers notifications right on the screen, without having to power up the phone. This feature enables just a particular part of the display will be on to show messages, time and reminders, while the rest of the screen remains dark.

AOD should not be confused with the Ambient display feature, as the latter needs the finger touch to wake the screen up to show the aforementioned information, while the former will always be on. This apparently hogs the battery life, but it can be reduced with software optimisation.

OnePlus 8 series: All you need to know

OnePlus 8 series is expected to come with two variants--one top-end OnePlus 8 Pro and a generic OnePlus 8.

Both the phones are expected to come with pretty much the same design and specifications but differ in two aspects-- battery and camera.

OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro is said to sport a 6.5-inch full HD+ dynamic AMOLED screen with the 120Hz display refresh rate in addition to 60Hz and 90Hz options as well. Also, they come with HDR10+ certification and a peak brightness of 1400nits.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected come packed with quad-camera module-- 48MP (with Sony IMX689, f/1.78 aperture)+ 48MP 120-degree field-of-view (FOV) ultra-wide lens (with Sony IMX586, f/2.2 aperture)+ 8MP telephoto (with f/2.44 , 3X optical zoom and 30X digital zoom)+ 5MP colour filter with LED flash.

On the other hand, the standard OnePlus 8 is said to have triple-camera module--48MP main sensor (with f/1.8 aperture) + 16MP ultra-wide lens+ 2MP for macro.

Both the phones are expected to come with Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset for Android phones to date. It will be backed by Android 10-based OxygenOS, 8GB/12GB RAM and a 128GB/256GB storage.

Depending on the region of sale, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will be made available with a 5G modem.

There are also speculations that OnePlus might bring the OnePlus 8 Lite, but very little information about the specifications.

