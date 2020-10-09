OnePlus 8T design teased ahead of launch

With just less than a week left before the official launch, OnePlus in a bid to build up buzz among fans has teased the upcoming flagship OnePlus 8T phone.

As per the teaser, OnePlus 8T will be offered in the all-new Aquamarine Green colour. The company says that a lot of effort has gone in to produce glossy shine and reflect visually pleasing colours when viewed from different angles. Also, it repels fingerprint smudges as well.

"Throughout development, we tried and tested hundreds of films before landing on the ideal type, which contains 7 layers, to complement the high-gloss finish and bring out the unique shade between green and blue. We never could have achieved this if we had followed the conventional development process of producing color films, but I’m proud to say that our efforts paid off. For the OnePlus 8T, we were able to produce one of the most advanced films in the industry, achieving a high-quality finish that raises the OnePlus standards for beautiful design," said Pete Lau, co-founder, and CEO, OnePlus

Also, the teaser revealed the curved rectangular camera module housing four sensors along with dual-tone LED flash.

OnePlus 8T: What we know so far

The upcoming OnePlus 8T will boast a full HD+ 2.5D AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a sampling rate of up to 240Hz and HDR10+ support. The company has used E3 luminescent material to support a faster refresh rate and reduces potential harm from blue light.

Inside, it is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery and support Type-C 65W Warp Charge. With this, OnePlus 8T can get fully charged from zero to 100% in just in 39 minutes.

OnePlus 8T is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 plus chipset backed by Android 11-based OxygenOS, 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

It is said to feature a quad-camera module-- main 48MP with 16MP ultra-wide, a 5 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, it is expected to feature a 16MP selfie shooter.

The OnePlus 8T is scheduled to launch on October 14.

Watch the OnePlus 8T teaser video below:

