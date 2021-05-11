OnePlus brings cross platform file transfer app Clipt

Last month, OnePlus announced the company's new division OneLab consisting of a small team of nine members. They had assigned to develop value-added tools and services to improve user experience on phones and other mediums.

Now, OneLab has come up with a file transfer app Clipt. It can work on both phones and computers to share data such as text, images, and more with less fuzz.

It comes in handy for users when transferring big files of more than 25MB, which cannot be sent through email.

In the case of Clipt, users just have installed the app on their phone and also add an extension on the Chrome browser on a computer. Once done, you click any text or copy image and share them via Clipt app and the data gets transferred instantly.

The company added that the app makes use of Google Drive to transfer the data safely and securely between two devices.

Users will see requests for reading and write permissions on Google storage, but Clipt can only download the files it creates as it’s siloed. In the app or extension, only the last 10 items will be available to the user, but after that it auto deletes so it won’t fill up the storage.

Here's how to transfer images and text from Android phone to PC:

For now, Clipt is available only for Android phones and Windows PCs. OneLab has plans to bring iOS and macOS support for Clipt app soon.

Here's how to transfer images and text from PC to Android phone:

