OnePlus launches 8 Series flagship smartphones

Taking a big stride towards tomorrow, OnePlus, on Tuesday, launched the 8 Series of smartphones – the OnePlus 8 Pro and the compact flagship OnePlus 8.

The most notable features of the 8 Series are 5G connectivity and fast wireless charging, which is a first for the company. Apart from these, the smartphones also feature the signature 120Hz refresh rate.

The prices will be announced at a later date.

“The OnePlus 8 series is the most powerful and beautiful flagship smartphone series we have ever created,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. “The seamless immersive viewing experience provided by the OnePlus 8 Pro’s industry-leading 120Hz display, and the sleek design and compact form factor of the OnePlus 8, together deliver a burdenless, premium user experience like never before.”

The premium flagship phone from OnePlus is the 8 Pro and at its heart is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. This features the X55 5G Modem-RF System for multi-gigabit 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 performance, photography at Gigapixel speeds, desktop-level gaming capabilities and intuitive AI experiences. The OnePlus 8 Pro also features dual-stereo speakers. The OnePlus 8 Pro has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid Display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

One of the best features of OnePlus sets is the camera quality. The new phones feature a 48MP main camera featuring a custom-made Sony sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens with a full 120-degree field of view, a telephoto lens with 3x hybrid and 30x digital zoom, and a distinctive colour filter camera.

The 48MP main camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro features an advanced Sony IMX689 sensor with a large 1/1.4" sensor size. The 48MP ultra-wide angle lens has a Sony IMX586 sensor. With video, the OnePlus 8 Pro has hybrid image stabilisation and combines optical (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS).

With Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging, it can give the 4510mAh battery 50 per cent power in just 30 minutes.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue and Glacial Green.

The basic OnePlus 8 also features 5G connectivity. Its main camera has Sony’s 48MP IMX586 sensor and also a 16MP ultra -wide angle lens. This phone is also powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. It has up to 12GB of boosted RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The OnePlus 8 has an upgraded 4300mAh battery, providing 13 per cent more battery life. The Warp Charge 30T charges the battery to 50 per cent in just about 22 minutes.

The OnePlus 8 Series will be powered by the OxygenOS and is based on Android 10.

OnePlus also launched the Bullet Wireless Z earphones. With a 10-minute charge, these earbuds provide music playback for up to 10 hours, while a full charge provides up to 20 hours of battery life.