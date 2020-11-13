OnePlus Nord 10 5G, N100 series will get just Android 11: Report

Last month, OnePlus launched the company's most affordable phones Nord N10 5G and N100 series in the UK and were slated to arrive in the US soon.

Now, the company spokesperson in a chat with Android Central has revealed that the new phones, which run out-dated Android 10-based Oxygen OS, will receive the latest Android 11 update, but won't get any major OS software support.

However, the OnePlus N10 5G and the N100 will continue to receive a periodical security patch to thwart any threats from malware for one additional year (at least till the end of 2021).



This news has enraged several OnePlus fans and also it is sure to discourage prospective customers to buy Nord N10 5G and N100. The questioning why OnePlus is showing step-motherly treatment to cheaper phones.

It can be noted that HMD Global which offers phones with bare minimum hardware offers long-term software support up to 24 months and another 12 months of security support through specially designed Android Go edition.

It would have been better if OnePlus too has incorporated the same Android Go for its new phone.

As of now, there is no word on if OnePlus has plans to bring Nord N10 5G and N100 in India just yet. For now, OnePlus Nord is the most affordable OnePlus phone in India.

In a related development, OnePlus which was rumored to be launched in late 2020, is deferred till 2021. Reports suggest that the company is facing some complications in terms of hardware assembling and software development.

