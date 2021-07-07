OnePlus Nord 2 to come with this MediaTek chipset

After weeks of speculations, OnePlus on Thursday formally acknowledges that the Nord 2 is coming soon and also revealed the key feature of the device.

The company took to Twitter to announce OnePlus Nord 2 will come with MediaTek's latest processor Dimensity 1200-AI silicon, which can clock CPU speed up to 3Ghz.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI is based on 6nm class architecture. It houses eight cores-- 1 x ultra core (3Ghz Arm Cortex-A78 with 2X L2 cache) + 3 x super cores (2.6Ghz Arm Cortex-A78) + 4 x efficiency cores (2Ghz Arm Cortex-A55).

It is said to offer up to 22% faster CPU performance while also being 25% more power-efficient versus the previous generation. It also comes with powerful quad-channel memory, and dual-channel UFS 3.1 storage with up to 1.7GB/s data throughput and ultra-responsive IO.

The new chipset also houses upgraded six-core MediaTek APU 3.0 with an enhanced multi-tasking scheduler that reduces latency and improves power efficiency, giving it 12.5% more performance versus the previous generation.

The Dimensity 1200 features 5-core ISP, which enables multi-camera smartphones to capture 200MP photos. "The powerful AI multi-processor and dedicated hardware accelerators work seamlessly behind the scenes, ensuring Dimensity users always get truly incredible results. Embrace low-light capture as if shooting during the day with Dimensity’s fastest Night Shot mode ever, in addition to new capabilities in AI Panorama Night Shot and simultaneous AINR + HDR capabilities," MediaTek said.



OnePlus Nord 2 to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. Credit: OnePlus India/Twitter



Also, the Dimensity 1200 is touted to be the first 5G chip to offer True Dual 5G SIM (5G SA + 5G SA). With Dual 5G Standalone connectivity, it provides a more consistent 5G user experience with the best quality voice and video call services (VoNR) via both cellular connections. It supports up to 4.7Gbps download speed and a peak upload speed of 2.5Gbps.

It also comes paired with MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0, which promises a better gaming experience with finely tuned connectivity reliability features; it the first chipset with a new generation of wireless audio and Ray Traced graphics capabilities and improvements to power efficiency with even greater savings in key areas.

OnePlus is expected to reveal more features of Nord 2 in the coming days, as it is widely reported that the company is most likely to unveil the phone later this month on July 24.

