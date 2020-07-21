OnePlus Nord: Here’s how to watch mobile launch in AR

Premium phone-maker OnePlus is all set to launch the company's new mid-range mobile OnePlus Nord. Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the product unveiling programme is an online-only event.

To make things more interesting, OnePlus has made special arrangements to stream event live in Augmented Reality (AR) mode on Android and Apple iPhone and iPads. Interested people can install the mobile app OnePlus Nord AR on both Google Play and Apple App Store.



OnePlus Nord AR App on Google Play (screen-grab)



Also, to enhance the AR viewing experience, OnePlus recommends using Nord AR Cardboards and people can create their own by the following DIY (Do It Yourselt) instructions below.

Step 1: Print the “Nord Cardboard Design” (in the image below)



OnePlus Nord Cardboard Design. Credit: OnePlus



Step 2: Make sure you print the document to scale and in color

Step 3: Print It (the thicker the paper the better)

Step 4: Feel free to stick the printed image to a piece of cardboard

Step 5: Enjoy the full Nord AR experience!

Others can also view the OnePlus Nord on their PCs and mobiles by logging in to OnePlus website (here) and YouTube channel (here) at 7:30 pm IST.

OnePlus Nord: What we know so far

OnePlus Nord is confirmed to boast AMOLED screen similar to the flagship OnePlus 8 series. It may also support 90Hz display refresh rate.

Under-the-hood, it will come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 765G processor with in-built 5G modem for super-fast internet and run Android 10-based OxygenOS.

Also, it is said to house feature-rich 48MP quad-camera with Optical Image Stabilisation feature, which promises to stable and sharp images, even with shaky hands.

On the front, it will sport dual selfie snappers with a 105-degree ultra-wide-angle field of view and this will come handy for capture large group photos and also lessen the burden of carrying a selfie stick to take wide-angle selfies around popular landmarks.

OnePlus Nord, depending on the RAM+Storage configuration is expected to cost anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000 in India. It will be available on Amazon India soon after the launch.

Besides OnePlus Nord, the company is also unveiling the new OnePlus Buds, a Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) range of earphones.



OnePlus Buds teaser. Credit: OnePlus



OnePlus Buds is said to boast ergonomic half-in-ear design, that promises to fit comfortably in most people's ears and don't come off easily while doing exercises.

Another notable aspect of the upcoming OnePlus Buds is that it will have a long battery life compared to other brands. The company has confirmed that the fully charging OnePlus Buds can last seven hours of continuous use, and can be fully recharged more than three times from their charging case, giving you up to 30 hours of use before it needs charging.

Must read | OnePlus Buds: What we know so far

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

