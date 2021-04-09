OnePlus Nord LE: Literally there is one and only model up for grabs

OnePlus on Thursday (April 8) night made a surprise announcement revealing a brand new OnePlus Nord LE model.

OnePlus Nord LE, wherein LE stands for 'Literally One Only Edition' is up for grabs. But, as the name suggests, the company has manufactured only one such unit.

One lucky winner of the OnePlus contest can get their hands on it. The company is asking fans on Instagram to take a picture of their current phone and share one reason why they want to ditch it for the new OnePlus Nord LE.

"Take a picture of your current smartphone and post it on your Instagram feed – your caption needs to tell us why you want to upgrade to OnePlus Nord. Oh, and don’t forget to include #SwitchToNord in your caption, either," reads OnePlus Nord's official handle on Instagram.

It should be noted that Except for the new colour, the specifications and design of the OnePlus Nord LE is same as the original OnePlus Nord.

The new phone flaunts a gradient finish, which transitions from yellow to blue depending on the angle of the light reflects on the back.

OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400x 1080p) fluid AMOLED screen with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, pixel density of 408 ppi (pixels per inch) 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz display refresh rate, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Under-the-hood, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G octa-core CPU paired with Adreno 620 GPU. It runs Android 10-based OxygenOS, 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM, 64GB/128Gb/256GB storage, and a 4,115mAh battery with a 30T fast charger.

OnePlus Nord features a feature-rich quad-camera module--main 48MP (with Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, OIS- Optical Image Stabilisation + Hybrid EIS- Electronic Image Stabilisation)+ 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide camera (with f/2.25 aperture)+ 5MP depth sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP macro camera (with f/2.4 aperture) with LED flash and also support 4K video at 30fps, 1080p slow motion at 240fps video recording.

On the front, it features dual-snappers --32MP (with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.45 aperture, EIS) + 8MP 105-degree ultra-wide camera (with f/2.45 aperture).

