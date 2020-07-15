OnePlus Nord pre-order goes live in India

OnePlus Nord is slated to officially launch on July 21 and only a few features such as the processor, display material and front camera have been revealed. However, the company is so confident of its product, it is hosting pre-order sale in India on July 15.

Interested consumers can pre-order the OnePlus Nord Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 pm on the Amazon India website. Early birds stand a chance to get benefits worth Rs 5,000.

OnePlus Nord: What we know so far

OnePlus, earlier this month, announced to bring the new OnePlus Nord on July 21, and thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is an online-only programme. Unlike the other brands, OnePlus is using special Augment Reality (AR) effects, which will make viewers feel they are virtually attending the event. People can download the OnePlus Nord AR app on both Google Play and Apple App Store (here).

OnePlus Nord is confirmed to boast AMOLED screen similar to the flagship OnePlus 8 series. It may also support 90Hz display refresh rate.

Inside, it will come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 765G processor with in-built 5G modem for super-fast internet and run Android 10-based OxygenOS. Also, it is said to house feature-rich quad-camera with Optical Image Stabilisation feature, which promises to stable and sharp images, even with shaky hands.

On the front, it will sport dual selfie snappers with a 105-degree ultra-wide-angle field of view and this will come handy for capture large group photos and also lessen the burden of carrying a selfie stick to take wide-angle selfies around popular landmarks.

Word on the street is that the OnePlus Nord, depending on the RAM+Storage configuration may be priced anywhere between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 in India.

