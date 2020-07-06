OnePlus Nord tipped for debut in India soon

After launching the affordable OnePlus U1, Y1 series smart TVs, the Chinese company is all geared up to bring a Nord mobile phone series in India.

For the last few weeks, the company has been teasing the impending launch of OnePlus Nord, and now, the official e-commerce partner Amazon India briefly posted a teaser of July 21 launch date and for reasons unknown, took it down within hours.

OnePlus Nord is considered to be a special variant, as it is touted to a successor of the nostalgic OnePlus X, the company's first-ever mid-range in 2015. It was a decent phone, but couldn't find traction as the top-end models did. It was discontinued without any successor.

It can be noted that the latest OnePlus 8 series is the most expensive OnePlus phone to date and offered everything a premium mobile features both terms of build quality and internal hardware on par with Apple and Samsung branded phones.

Now, the soon-to-be-launched OnePlus Nord is said to come with watered-down features and probably cost anywhere between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000.

As per the latest reports, OnePlus Nord is confirmed to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with 5G modem. Also, the teaser image (above) also hints, the new phone is most likely to house a quad-camera module on the back. Word on the street is that it might also support OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), which promises stable and sharp photos even with shaky hands.

Also, OnePlus Nord is expected to boast a 90Hz display refresh rate and also run Android 10-based OxygenOS. More features are expected to be teased as the launch date gets closer.

