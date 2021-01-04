OnePlus teases fitness band launch in India

As rumoured, OnePlus was indeed working on an affordable fitness band. The company's Indian arm on Monday (January 4) officially teased the smart wearable.

In the teaser, the company shows off a curved rectangular display module with the OnePlus brand name and the strap in grey colour.

Also, OnePlus has opened a dedicated webpage with a contest inviting interested people and fans to participate to win the OnePlus fitness band. It will post a question every day and the winners will be announced just days before the launch.



OnePlus Fitness band contest page (screen-grab)



OnePlus Fitness Band: What we know so far

As per media reports, the OnePlus Fitness Band will be competing with Xiaomi's popular Mi Smart Band 5. It is said to come with an AMOLED display, water-resistant rating, track multiple sports activities, and offer several days of battery life.

Also, heart rate monitor and offer sleep pattern analysis. Users will be able to get more details with an easy-to-understand summary through a smartphone app.

It is most likely to be aggressively priced anywhere between Rs 6,000 and Rs 2,500.

Besides the fitness band, the company has confirmed to launch OnePlus Watch later this quarter (January-March 2021). It is most likely to be unveiled along with the OnePlus 9 series.

