OnePlus to bring not one but three new smart TVs this week in India

OnePlus, earlier in the month teased that the company has big plans to bring affordable smart TV under Rs 20,000 in India soon. Now, the latest tweet from OnePlus hints the TVs will be available three screen sizes in different prize ranges on July 2.

OnePlus is so confident that domestic Indian consumers will like and buy them, it has opened pre-booking. "The all-new OnePlus TV series starting at Rs 1X,999, Rs 2X,999 and Rs 4X,999. Pre-Book Now-- reads the official OnePlus India handle on Twitter with URL to Amazon India landing page.

OnePlus is promising razor-thin bezels, slimmer design language really good picture quality, colourful display cinematic viewing experience, Netflix support, and features similar to the company's flagship Q1 series TV series. Also, the company is promising to offer two years of the extended warranty, if the consumer pre-books the TV before the July 2 launch.

There is no official word on the screen-sizes just yet, but it is most likely to start with 32-inch HD ready, 43-inch full HD, and 50-inch 4K similar to the ones we see from Xiaomi, Amazon-BPL and Realme brands.

Going by the official teasers and expected price-range of the OnePlus TV series, the latter has established itself as a premium brand in terms of awareness among the consumers in India and likely to leverage it to meet the high pent-up demand created by the lockdown.

However, the growing anti-Chinese sentiment on social media over the Indo-Chinese army standoff in the eastern Ladakh border may put a spanner on the OnePlus plans.

