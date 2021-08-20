OnePlus to launch new OnePlus 9 RT in India soon

Consumer electronics company OnePlus is said to launch a new premium phone OnePlus 9RT and as the name suggests, it will be replacing the OnePlus 9R. The latter has been one of the best-selling phones in India under Rs 45,000 segment.

Now, OnePlus plans to bring the OnePlus 9 RT in October in limited regions, Android Central reported citing a company insider.

OnePlus 9RT is said to retain some of the predecessor's features including an AMOLED screen panel with support for a 120Hz display refresh rate and feature a higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 870 chipset and a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

One of the big upgrades expected in the OnePlus 9RT is the main 50MP camera. It will feature Sony IMX766 sensor. Also, the device will run Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out-of-the-box.

OnePlus 9 RT is said to be made available initially in India and China.

Must read | Android 12: 10 key features you should know about the new major OS update

Tipster added that OnePlus has plans to bring a couple of Nord N series in the US and other select Western markets including Europe later this year.

However, there is no word whether OnePlus has plans to replace the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro with any 9T series models. In previous years, OnePlus usually launched one or two T series upgraded phones, in the second half of the year.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.