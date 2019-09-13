OnePlus TV set for debut on Amazon Great Indian sale

A few weeks back, OnePlus confirmed to bring the company's brand new television to India first, but there was no information about the D-Day. Now, its long-time reseller partner Amazon is hinting its launch is just around the corner.

Amazon India has posted a banner on the company's e-commerce site that OnePlus TV will be one of the exclusive product launches happening during the Great Indian Sale. There is a specific date when it will go live, but considering the fact the arch-rival Flipkart is hosting the Big Billion Days sale from September 29, it won't be far-fetched to say, Amazon might also open the campaign on the same day.



Amazon listed OnePlus TV on Great Indian Sale banner (Picture Credit: Amazon India screengrab)



Both have hosted their respective festival sales on the same timelines in the past. So, OnePlus is likely to hold a media briefing on OnePlus TV next week or in the following week and after that put it on sale on Amazon India in late September.

OnePlus TV: All you need to know

As per the official teasers, OnePlus TV will sport a 55-inch QLED display with Dolby vision to the immersive viewing experience and on the back, it is said to flaunt a sturdy back panel with Kevlar-finish similar to OnePlus phones. The retail package will come with a premium stand.

Inside, OnePlus TV will be powered by a custom version of the Google's Android TV OS backed by proprietary Gamma Color Magic processor, MediaTek MT5670 CPU with Mali G51 GPU and 3 GB RAM. It will also boast 8 speakers with 50W output with Dolby Atmos to offer cinematic sound effect.



OnePlus TV remote (Picture credit: OnePlus)



Also, the OnePlus TV will accompany with visually appealing OnePlus TV remote with the minimalistic design having just six buttons including a dedicated Google Assistant trigger button and the owner can change channels, look for movies, TV series actors and even control the volume of the television.

Speculations are rife that OnePlus TV is likely to be priced around Rs 50,000.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.