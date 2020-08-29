OnePlus working on budget smartphone code-named Clover

Recently, OnePlus launched the company's new mid-range phone OnePlus Nord in several regions in Asia and Europe. But, without proper reasons, it revealed the new phone will not be made available in the US.

Now, a report has emerged that OnePlus is working on an affordable smartphone project dubbed as Clover and is said to be released in America and select global markets by the end of 2020.

OnePlus Clover is said to come with 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,560p) display, and on the back, it sports a fingerprint sensor, triple-camera module-- main 13MP(with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (with f/2.4) + 2MP (with f/2.4), reported Android Central.

Inside, it will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 4GB RAM, 64GB (expandable up to microSD card), and a 6,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for two days. It is also said to support with 18W fast charging capability and 3.5mm audio jack.

The upcoming smartphone OnePlus Clover is said to cost around $200 (approx. Rs 14,626). Going by the expected specifications and price range, it is likely to find traction among consumers as there is uncertainty over pay-cut and job loss due to the Covid-19 induced economic recession in the US.

