Open Sesame | Agnipath

While the economy is a priority for government, the security of the nation is an even bigger priority, and no compromise can be made on that. The government may achieve the dual objectives of reducing pension outgo and have more younger people in the armed forces with this scheme, but it will achieve them by ignoring end results, economising on the Defence budget by reducing pension outgo at a time when China’s military budget is 3-5 times that of India and rising, excluding the new acquisitions and modernisation of their forces.

Read more