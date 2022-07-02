Open Sesame: Assam floods

Assam's flood situation worsened on Friday as 14 more people lost their lives taking the toll to 173 while a population of 29.70 lakh in 30 districts were affected, officials said. Many parts of Cachar district's severely affected Silchar town are still waterlogged.
