Open Sesame: Assam floods

Open Sesame: Assam floods

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 02 2022, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 07:18 ist

Assam's flood situation worsened on Friday as 14 more people lost their lives taking the toll to 173 while a population of 29.70 lakh in 30 districts were affected, officials said. Many parts of Cachar district's severely affected Silchar town are still waterlogged.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
floods
India News

What's Brewing

Open Sesame: Assam floods

Open Sesame: Assam floods

Bengaluru violinist takes fusion to the world stage

Bengaluru violinist takes fusion to the world stage

How you can expand your living spaces

How you can expand your living spaces

DH Toon | SC slams Nupur: 'I thought it was about me'

DH Toon | SC slams Nupur: 'I thought it was about me'

First same-sex couples get married in Switzerland

First same-sex couples get married in Switzerland

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Rescue personnel a silver lining for flood-hit Assam

Rescue personnel a silver lining for flood-hit Assam

 