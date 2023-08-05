Open Sesame | Bye bye Twitter

Open Sesame | Bye bye Twitter

Asra Mavad
Asra Mavad, Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 05 2023, 04:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 04:59 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Open Sesame | Bye bye Twitter

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Specials
Open Sesame
Twitter
Elon Musk

Related videos

What's Brewing

Open Sesame | Bye bye Twitter

Open Sesame | Bye bye Twitter

Lalbagh: I-Day flower show opening draws a huge crowd

Lalbagh: I-Day flower show opening draws a huge crowd

Why can't a strong woman be romantic also: Shabana Azmi

Why can't a strong woman be romantic also: Shabana Azmi

Mizoram's 78-year-old man enrols as class 9 student

Mizoram's 78-year-old man enrols as class 9 student

ICC fines India, WI for slow over-rate in first T20I

ICC fines India, WI for slow over-rate in first T20I

How many scary asteroids go past Earth every year?

How many scary asteroids go past Earth every year?

Sania-Shoaib divorce subject of speculation again

Sania-Shoaib divorce subject of speculation again

 