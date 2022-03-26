Open Sesame | Covid-19 spike

Open Sesame | Covid-19 spike

Asra Mavad
Asra Mavad, DHNS,
  • Mar 26 2022, 06:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 06:53 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The World Health Organization has repeatedly stated over the past week that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and preached caution, while seeking equitable vaccine distribution to the poorer countries. Meanwhile, China recorded its highest case spikes over the week, following which it shut several parts of the country, locking down millions of its citizens as it continues to follow a 'zero-Covid' policy.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Covid-19
Coronavirus
China
WHO
World news

What's Brewing

Open Sesame | Covid-19 spike

Open Sesame | Covid-19 spike

Cover art: The face of music

Cover art: The face of music

Hello from the other side 

Hello from the other side 

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

Ukraine starts NFT collection with crypto crowdfunding

Ukraine starts NFT collection with crypto crowdfunding

BCCI plans to start women's IPL by 2023

BCCI plans to start women's IPL by 2023

Danish Azad Ansari: Lone Muslim face in Yogi's govt

Danish Azad Ansari: Lone Muslim face in Yogi's govt

 