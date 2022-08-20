Open Sesame | Salman Rushdie

The dastardly attack on the world-renowned novelist Salman Rushdie by a Muslim fanatic is yet another failed attempt to squelch the voice of reason and conscience by brainless zealots. Once again, this underlines the fact that religious fanaticism, shown most visibly by the followers of a particular faith but present in all other faiths, too, is becoming a global concern and a potential threat to the civilised world. It is shocking that even after 33 years of that infamous fatwa on him for writing 'The Satanic Verses', Rushdie is still an eyesore to Muslims, so much so that a zealot knifed him on stage at an event in New York.

