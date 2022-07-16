Open Sesame | Sri Lanka crisis

Asra Mavad
Asra Mavad,
  • Jul 16 2022, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2022, 10:01 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Sri Lanka is in the grip of an economic, political and humanitarian crisis. In a remarkable display of anger on Saturday, thousands of protesters disregarded government curfews, rampant military and police presence to storm the presidential palace and the prime minister’s residence, demanding their resignations.

