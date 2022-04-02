Open Sesame | Sri Lanka economic crisis

Open Sesame | Sri Lanka economic crisis

Asra Mavad
Asra Mavad,
  • Apr 02 2022, 05:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 05:54 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

As Sri Lankans faint in day-long queues for fuel and swelter through stifling evening blackouts by candlelight, anger is mounting over the worst economic crisis in living memory.

A critical lack of foreign currency has left the island nation unable to pay for vital imports, leading to dire shortages in everything from life-saving medicines to cement.

Sri Lanka
Economic Crisis
World news

