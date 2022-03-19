Open Sesame | 'The Kashmir Files' and Kashmiri Pandits

Open Sesame | 'The Kashmir Files' and Kashmiri Pandits

Asra Mavad
Asra Mavad
  • Mar 19 2022, 04:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 04:59 ist
Credit: DH Illustration/Sajith Kumar

The Congress on Wednesday accused the government of seeking to spread hatred in society through The Kashmir Files and said India will not be run by films but by government policy and governance.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits instead of spreading hatred in society.

"Life will not be run by seeing or showing films and spreading hatred and division in society. Modi ji should tell when will our Kashmiri Pandits be rehabilitated and should give us a date as his government is there both at the Centre and in the state," he said.

