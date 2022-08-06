Open Sesame | What's monkeypox?

With rising cases of monkeypox in the country, the Union health ministry on Wednesday released a list of dos and don'ts to avoid contracting the disease.

It also underlined that anyone can catch the virus if they have had prolonged or repeated contact with an infected individual. Among the dos, the ministry advised isolating the infected person from others so that the disease does not spread, use of hand sanitisers, or washing hands with soap and water, covering mouth with masks and hands with disposable gloves when close to a patient, and using disinfectants to sanitise the environment around.

Read more