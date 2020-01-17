Oppo F15 with quad-camera launched in India

After days of teasing, Oppo launched the new F15 series mobile in India.

The highlight of the Oppo F15 is the photography hardware. It boasts feature-rich quad-camera module, having 48MP (f/1.7)+ 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens+2MP depth sensor+ 2MP mono lens on the back. It also houses a 16MP selfie front camera with f2/2.0 aperture.

The Oppo F15 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Inside, it comes with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1, MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery, which is enough to last more than a day under normal usage.

The new OPPO F15 comes in two colour options- Lightning Black and Unicorn White. It costs Rs 19,990 and will be available up for pre-order from Flipkart and Amazon.in on January 24.

Oppo F15 vs competitors:

It will be up against the popular Redmi K20 series, Vivo V17, and Realme X2, among others.

Oppo F15: Key features

Display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

OS: Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1

Chipset: 12nm class MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core (2.1GHz Cortex A73 core x 4 + 2GHz Cortex A53 core x 4) with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

RAM+ Storage: 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Primary camera: 48MP (with f/1.7 aperture) + 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide angle lens (with 3cm macro, f/2.25 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size)+ 2MP depth sensor ( f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size)+ 2MP mono lens (with f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size) with LED flash

Front camera: 16MP with f/2.0 aperture

Battery: 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Add-ons: Dual SIM slots (Type: nano+nano), dual 4G VoLTE , Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz+ 5GHz), In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Type-C USB

Dimensions & Weight: 160.2×73.3×7.9 mm & 172g

