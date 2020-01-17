Oppo F15 with quad-camera launched in India

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DHNS,
  • Jan 17 2020, 19:10pm ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2020, 19:10pm ist

After days of teasing, Oppo launched the new F15 series mobile in India.

The highlight of the Oppo F15 is the photography hardware. It boasts feature-rich quad-camera module, having 48MP (f/1.7)+ 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens+2MP depth sensor+ 2MP mono lens on the back. It also houses a 16MP selfie front camera with f2/2.0 aperture.

The Oppo F15 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Inside, it comes with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1, MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery, which is enough to last more than a day under normal usage.

The new OPPO F15  comes in two colour options- Lightning Black and Unicorn White. It costs Rs 19,990 and will be available up for pre-order from Flipkart and Amazon.in on January 24.

Oppo F15 vs competitors:
It will be up against the popular Redmi K20 series, Vivo V17, and Realme X2, among others.

Oppo F15: Key features
Display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
OS: Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 
Chipset: 12nm class MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core (2.1GHz Cortex A73 core x 4 + 2GHz Cortex A53 core x 4) with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
RAM+ Storage: 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
Primary camera: 48MP (with f/1.7 aperture) +  8MP 119-degree ultra-wide angle lens (with 3cm macro, f/2.25 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size)+ 2MP depth sensor ( f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size)+  2MP mono lens (with f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size) with LED flash
Front camera: 16MP with f/2.0 aperture
Battery: 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Add-ons: Dual SIM slots (Type: nano+nano), dual 4G VoLTE , Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz+ 5GHz), In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Type-C USB
Dimensions & Weight: 160.2×73.3×7.9 mm & 172g

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
DH Tech
Oppo
Android
Comments (+)
 