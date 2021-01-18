Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G with quad-camera launched in India

Popular mobile-maker Oppo on Monday (January 18) launched the new Reno5 Pro 5G phone in India.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080 p) OLED screen with a 3D curved glass design. It supports up to 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, and offers up to peak brightness of 1100nit. Also, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it houses 11nm class MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset with with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU backed by Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1, 8GB RAM LPDDR4X RAM, 1280GB (UFS 2.1), a 4,350mAh battery with 65W SuperFlash charger, connectivity features include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), 5G (SA/ NSA), dual 4G VoLTE standby, GPS + GLONASS + Beidou and Near Field Communication (NFC) card-less transaction and faster wireless data transfer.



The new Reno5 Pro 5G comes with a quad-camera module. Credit: Oppo



As far as the camera is concerned, it boasts a quad-camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.7) + 8MP 119-degree Ultra Wide Lens (f/2.2) + 2MP macro + 2MP mono portrait lens (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, On the front, it features 32MP (f/2.4) camera.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G comes in two colours-- astral blue and starry black-- for Rs 35,990. It will be available on Flipkart and other retail chains from January 22 onwards.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G vs competition

Oppo's new Reno Pro 5G will be competing with Apple iPhone SE (2020), OnePlus Nore 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i (review), and Samsung Galaxy M51, among others.

Oppo also unveiled new Enco X, true wireless noise-cancelling earphones. It boasts transformational DBEE 3.0 Sound System and LHDC wireless transmission. It comes with Binaural Low-Latency Bluetooth Transmission, which promises stability, system-level ultra-low latency optimization, and even stronger latency reduction. Audio-visual synchronization has been improved and lagging and connection interference have been further reduced, the company said.

It comes with P54 dustproof and waterproof rating and this comes in handy while doing heavy workouts at the gym or while running for long hours. Consumers need not worry of sweat damaging the earphones.



Oppo Enco X. Credit: Oppo India



With the case, it promises up to 25 hours of music playback or 15 hours of call time; without the charging case, it offers up to 5.5 hours of music playback or 3.5 hours of call time.

However, with max noise cancellation activated, the earphones can last for 4 hours without the charging case or 20 hours with the charging case. It also supports wireless charging and costs Rs 9,900. It comes in two colours-- black and white-- and goes on sale from January 22 onwards.



The new Enco X earphones launched in India. Credit: Oppo India



