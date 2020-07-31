Oppo Watch, Reno4 Pro with quad-camera launched in India

After weeks of teasing, Oppo on Friday (July 31) launched the much-awaited Reno4 Pro and also the company's first-ever smart wearable Oppo Watch in India.

The new Oppo Reno4 Pro flaunts a 6.55-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) 3D AMOLED screen with a 90Hz curved display, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, with peak brightness up to 1100 nits and support HDR.

Inside, it comes with 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core (2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 x 2 + 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 core x 6) with Adreno 618 GPU backed by Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.



Oppo Reno4 Pro boasts 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 technology. Credit: Oppo India website



As far as the photography is concerned, it boasts quad-camera module-- main 48MP (with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, EIS- Electronic Image Stabilisation, 1/2-inch)+ 8MP ultra-wide camera (with f/2.2 aperture, 1/4-inch) + 2MP macro camera (1/5-inchf/2.4 aperture) + 2MP mono camera (with f/2.4 aperture) with LED flash, support 960fps Smart Slow-Motion, Monochrome Video, AI Color Portrait Video, Ultra Steady Video 3.0, AI Color Portrait Photo, Night Flare Portrait Mode, Ultra Dark Mode

On the front, it houses a 32MP with a Sony IMX616 sensor and f/2.4 aperture and supports Ultra Night Selfie Mode.

Another notable aspect of Oppo Reno4 Pro is the battery. It boasts 4,000 cell and supports OPPO’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 technology with five layers of protection. It has also passed the TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-charge System Certification.

"With adherence to the highest safety standards and an effort to push the boundaries time and time again with the introduction of innovative and patented Flash Charging technology. Beyond the hardware innovations to ensure that users have enough power and use their phones longer while worrying less, Reno4 Pro offers additional power-saving solutions," the company said.

With Super Power Saving Mode, Reno4 Pro users can chat on WhatsApp for 1.5 hours or make calls for 77 minutes with 5% of a battery. Super Nighttime Standby ensures that only 2% of power is consumed while users are sleeping at night for about eight hours.

The Reno4 Pro will be available starting August 5 on Amazon, Flipkart, and retail stores across India at Rs 34,990.



Oppo Watch launched in India. Credit: Oppo India website



The new Oppo Watch (44mm) sports a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED screen with a 72.76% screen-to-body ratio, 402x476p resolution, and pixel density of 326ppi. There is also a 41mm model with a 1.6-inch curved AMOLED screen (320 x 360p). Over-all, the design looks strikingly identical to the Apple Watch, but the similarity ends there.

Must read | Apple Watch Series 5 review: Top-notch health companion

Inside, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 with Ambiq Micro Apollo 3 processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, Android-based ColorOS Watch (compatible with the phone having Android 6.0 or later version) and a 300mAh (41mm)/450mAh (46mm) battery.

The new Watch series comes equipped with proprietary Dual-Chip Endurance System and Watch VOOC Flash Charging technology, which reportedly improves battery life and shortens charging time. A full charge takes 75 minutes, and 15 minutes of charging time reportedly yield a 46% charge, which corresponds to approximately 18 hours of use time – enough for an entire day of use.

The new Oppo Watch (41mm model) will be offered in three colours--elegant black, rose gold and fog silver-- for Rs 14,990. Whereas the 46mm variant is offered in-- black and rose gold-- for Rs 19,990. It is now available for pre-order from Amazon with Rs 500 discount and will go on sale from August 10 onwards.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.