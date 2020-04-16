Panasonic Lumix kicks off free online photography workshop in India

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian government declared a nation-wide lockdown between March 25 and April 14. To an extent, it has helped in curbing the spread of the COVID-18. But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heading to Health experts advise, has extended it till May 3. Now, people have to continue home isolation in India and this means adults and children have to continue their work online and take e-classes, respectively for three more weeks.

However, repetition of work and household chores for several weeks in the same place will eventually take its toll on mental health. It is advised that the adults and their children develop fun activities or a hobby to distract themselves from the depressing COVID-19 news.

Now, Panasonic's imaging brand Lumix has kicked off online workshops for people interested in learning new skills in photography.

Panasonic will be organizing these workshops thrice a week till May 31 on social media platforms of Instagram (here) and Facebook (here).

The company has collaborated with renowned photography influencers and Lumix luminaries such as Shoot Guru - Kshitih Shritak, Abhishek Singh( i.am.abhishek), PK Suri (Head of World Wide Studio), Niklesh Malkani (CupCake Productions), Vivek Gowda (Blink Films) and Jassi Oberai (Xploring Light).

They will be sharing their insights and experiences across diverse genres and disciplines in photography, including wedding, travel, cinematography, vlogging, aviation, fashion and landscape, to connect and fuel the passion points of the participants.

Besides the live sessions on social media platforms, Lumix will also be conducting detailed webinar workshops on Zoom for professionals on photography content, case studies and much more. The virtual workshops will be moderated by Hitesh Vig – National product trainer of the Panasonic Lumix range.

Planned sessions hosted by Panasonic Lumix for Indian fans



“At Panasonic, we look for a silver lining amidst every dark cloud. Given the current scenario, we would like to connect with our consumers and help them hone their skills. We are happy to have the support of some of the experts in the field to share their knowledge and expertise with others and help them grow in this journey. We hope to synergize the energies and our passion to make each day a new learning experience,” Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India & SAARC, said.

