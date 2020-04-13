Pandemic Podcast: State of the economy in the coronavirus lockdown

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast gives you a bird’s-eye view of the COVID-19 situation in India, while focusing on one chosen issue in every episode. In this episode, Sameeksha Goel from DH Business gives a bird’s-eye view on the jobs and economic scenario in India. Personal finance expert Amit Maheshwari joins us with tips to overcome the financial crisis during COVID-19.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!