Pandemic Podcast: State of economy in COVID-19 lockdown

Pandemic Podcast: State of the economy in the coronavirus lockdown

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2020, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 11:57 ist
A vendor selling vegetables waits for customers at Sahibabad market, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ghaziabad. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast gives you a bird’s-eye view of the COVID-19 situation in India, while focusing on one chosen issue in every episode. In this episode, Sameeksha Goel from DH Business gives a bird’s-eye view on the jobs and economic scenario in India. Personal finance expert Amit Maheshwari joins us with tips to overcome the financial crisis during COVID-19.

 

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Podcast
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Economic Growth
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

COVID-19: INS demands stimulus package for newspapers

COVID-19: INS demands stimulus package for newspapers

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

 