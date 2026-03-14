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Homespecials

PAWS & LIFE: Revelling in the comfort of the ordinary

Predictable routines are good for both dogs and humans!
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 19:04 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 19:04 IST
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