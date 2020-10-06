Paytm to host Mini Apps Store Developers Conference this week

After launching the Mini App Store, Paytm is taking its bitter battle with Google to the next level by announcing to host Mini Apps Developers Conference (MADC) later this week in India.

Paytm will host the application creators' conclave on October 8. The event will kick off at 11:00 am IST with the keynote presentation by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder & CEO of Paytm.

The company will demo the Mini App Store and also reveal the roadmap of the project. It will be followed by a live discussion on 'Future of the app ecosystem and why India should control its own destiny' at 12:30 pm. The conference will be concluded with Sharma's closing remarks at 1:00 pm. Interested developers can register for the conference (here).

Some experts on social media platforms have expressed Paytm's recent announcements after the skirmish with Google, a bit rash and impulsive and lack proper vision.

It is true in some parts, as the Mini App Store is no real alternative to Google Play store and the former has to organically develop an operating system for mobiles and then reach millions of consumers, and only then, Paytm can match up to the search engine giant.

Already, Paytm has made good progress in terms of forming alliances for Mini App Store with more than 300 application start-ups such as Decathalon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu, NoBroker, and more.

Also, there is speculation in the media that the Indian government is planning to have its own app store for the country.

