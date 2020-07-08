Phishing alert: Hackers use fake TikTok Pro app to lure victims in India

Its been a little over a week since the Indian government, citing security threat concerns banned TikTok along with 58 other Chinese mobile apps.

TikTok had garnered more than 20 crore user-base in India alone and the sudden delisting of the short video-sharing app Google Play and Apple App Store left a huge void in the mobile entertainment sector. While many are adjusting to the new normal and some are migrating to local apps such as Roposo, Chingari and Mitron.

Now, reports are coming that bad actors, in a bid to cash-in on the TikTok ban are sending out random texts to victim's phones with the message that there is a new TikTok Pro app with better video recording capability and safety features. They are luring people with the malicious URL link to download the aforementioned app.

Several people on Twitter have complained to regional cyber police. The tweet below shows a person who goes by the Purushotham Gowd from Hyderabad showing the malicious SMS received by his friends.

Dear sir @hydcitypolice @CYBTRAFFIC @cpcybd

Some of my friends got some notifications from online about tiktok pro app, in that there is an URL link once we click on that URL that message has been automatically forwarded to all of our phone contact. Kindly find the attachments. pic.twitter.com/nsrNh9tuOs — Purushotham gowd (@GowdPurushotham) July 4, 2020

Once the user clicks on the link, it takes to a shady website and an APK file gets installed on the phone with the original TikTok-like logo. But, it never performs any functionality like creating videos as such. The fake sinister TikTok app if left on the phone, there is a high risk of hackers gaining access to sensitive information from the storage or track the user.

People have been advised not to fall for such messages and never install applications from third-party app stores. If you own an Android phone, download apps only from Google Play and for iPhone or iPads, go to Apple App Store only.

Must read | What is phishing? Here's how to prevent online fraud

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.