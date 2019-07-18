Pick of 600-800 cc superbikes in India

After cutting their teeth on superbikes in the 300 to 400 cc, a lot of biking enthusiasts will generally want to graduate to bigger machines rather quickly.

DH lists a few superbikes that have engine capacities 600 to 800 cc bikes:

Honda CBR650R

Engine: 648.72 cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder

Power: 88 ps @ 11,500 rpm

Torque: 60 Nm @ 8000 rpm

Gearbox: 6 speed

Brakes (front/ rear): 310 mm dual discs/ 240 mm single disc with dual channel ABS

Suspension (front/ rear): 41 mm upside down fork/ Pro-Link monoshock

Fuel tank: 15.4 litres

Weight: 210 Kg

Price: Rs 7.70 lakh ex-showroom

Kawasaki Ninja 650



Kawasaki Ninja 650. Picture credit: Kawasaki



Engine: 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin cylinder

Power: 68 ps @ 8000 rpm

Torque: 65.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm

Gearbox: 6 speed

Brakes (front/ rear): 41 mm telescopic fork/ Back link monoshock with adjustable pre-load and dual channel ABS

Suspension (front/ rear): 300 mm dual petal discs/ 220 mm single petal disc

Fuel tank: 15 litres

Weight: 196 Kg

Price: Rs 5.89 to Rs 5.99 lakh ex-showroom

Suzuki GSX-S750



Suzuki GSX-S750. Picture credit: Suzuki



Engine: 749 cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder

Power: 114 ps @ 10,500 rpm

Torque: 81 Nm @ 9000 rpm

Gearbox: 6 speed

Brakes (front/ rear): Dual petal discs/ single petal disc with dual channel ABS

Suspension (front/ rear): USD telescopic coil spring/ Link type monoshock coil spring

Fuel tank: 16 litres

Weight: 215 Kg

Price: Rs 7.56 lakh ex-showroom, Karnataka

Benelli TNT600I



Benelli TNT600I. Picture credit: Benelli



Engine: 600 cc water-cooled inline four-cylinder

Power: 85 bhp @ 11,500 rpm

Torque: 54.6 Nm @ 10,500 rpm

Gearbox: 6 speed

Brakes (front/ rear): Dual disc/ single disc with dual channel ABS

Suspension (front/ rear): Upside down telescopic/ monoshock

Fuel tank: 15 litres

Weight: 231 Kg

Price: Rs 6.2 lakh ex-showroom

Harley-Davidson Street 750



Harley-Davidson Street 750. Picture credit: Harley-Davidson



Engine: 749 cc liquid-cooled V-Twin

Power: 48 ps @ 8000 rpm

Torque: 59 Nm @ 3750 rpm

Gearbox: 6 speed

Brakes (front/ rear): 2-piston floated front and rear discs

Suspension (front/ rear): Telescopic forks/ gas charged shocks

Fuel tank: 13.1 litres

Weight: 223 Kg

Price: Rs 5.33 to Rs 5.61 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi