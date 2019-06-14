Picture worth thousand words: Graphic novels on Guevara

Today, Ernesto 'Che' Guevara would have been 91 years old.

Che has become a significant figure in pop culture throughout the world, crossing language, culture and regional barriers. From books, movies, clubs and cafes to art and fashion, Che can be found everywhere.

Here are a few English graphic novels based on the life of the Cuban rebel:

Che: A Revolutionary Life | by Jon Lee Anderson (Author), José Hernández (Illustrator)



With multiple approaches to Che's adventurous life, this extensively researched graphic novel is complete with three editions. The first focuses on his early life, love for literature and his Latin American journey. The second is on his entry into the Cuban revolution, his friendship with Castro, his leadership and his growing strength over the years. The third edition and the longest edition is about Che's ideologies about Cuban government, industry and economy, and his demise.

The novel contains detailed references about Che's life, such as his battle with asthma as a child and specific stories from his journals.

The Last Days of Che Guevara: A Graphic Novel | Marco Rizzo, Lelio Bonaccorso , Jason Francis McGimsey (Translation) | 2013



Che's unshattered inspiration as an idol for resistance against capitalism is emphasised in this novel by Marco Rizzo. The book draws multiple references, notably from Paco Ignacio Taibo's book Without Losing the Tenderness. Che's image of the 'Heroic Guerrilla Fighter' is spotlighted along with various writings of Che, to narrate his history.

Che Guevara: A Manga Biography | Chie Shimano (Illustrations), Chie Shimano (Illustrator) | 2010



This countercultural novel illustrates not just Che's life, but also his deep-rooted impact on society and popular culture. This page-turner contains the most important glimpses of the revolutionary's life, from his birth in Argentina to death in Bolivia. It includes Che's quotes, cross-cultural references and socio-political ideologies.

Che: A Graphic Biography | Sid Jacobson, Ernie Colón | 2009



Behind this masterpiece is the duo that turned the 9/11 Commission Report into the bestselling The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation. This book covers Che's life from his famous journey as a medical student alongside Alberto Granado to his execution at the hands of Bolivian soldiers and CIA operatives in the background of Latin American politics during the mid-20th century.

Che | Spain Rodriguez, Sarah Seidman (Afterword), Paul M. Buhle (Afterword) | 2008



A political comic, this graphic novel by Rodriguez focuses on Che's travel through Latin America, his rise to prominence as a leader in Castro's revolutionary movement and his death. A fresh perspective on the socialist's life, this book is not a bad place to start for newbies who want to learn about Che.

