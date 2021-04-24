Pisces Daily Horoscope - April 24, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 2
Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone
Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75
Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic
When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive
SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS
Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'
Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms