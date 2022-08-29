Pisces Daily Horoscope - August 29, 2022

Pisces Daily Horoscope - August 29, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 29 2022, 00:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 00:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Avoid confrontations with male authority figures.  A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might  think.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Lucky Number: 2.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pisces Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Last moments of twin tower evacuation & a sleeping man

Last moments of twin tower evacuation & a sleeping man

Why JK Rowling skipped the 'Harry Potter' reunion

Why JK Rowling skipped the 'Harry Potter' reunion

Two-day poetry festival gets off to a colourful start

Two-day poetry festival gets off to a colourful start

UAE's perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout

UAE's perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout

In Pics: Supertech's twin towers razed to the ground

In Pics: Supertech's twin towers razed to the ground

Why NASA is going back to the moon

Why NASA is going back to the moon

What's causing the rise in heart attacks?

What's causing the rise in heart attacks?

4 historic temples near B'luru for a spiritual getaway

4 historic temples near B'luru for a spiritual getaway

 